NEXT (NET) Achieves Market Cap of $11.28 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $109,612.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00482692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

