NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXGPY. ValuEngine upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. NEXT has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.