NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,417,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $68,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 310,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 230,180 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

