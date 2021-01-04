Nexxo Hits Market Cap of $4.22 Million (NEXXO)

Nexxo (CURRENCY:NEXXO) traded 169% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Nexxo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and DigiFinex. In the last week, Nexxo has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. Nexxo has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $69.00 worth of Nexxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00042814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00335385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023822 BTC.

About Nexxo

Nexxo (CRYPTO:NEXXO) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. Nexxo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,654,884 tokens. Nexxo’s official website is nexxo.io . Nexxo’s official Twitter account is @NexxoInt

Nexxo Token Trading

Nexxo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

