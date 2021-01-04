NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$23.15. 134,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,726. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.83.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.5804882 EPS for the current year.

In other NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.