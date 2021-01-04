NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $160.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $160.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,311. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.