NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $164.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $164.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rowe increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,311 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

