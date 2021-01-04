NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $170.00 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rowe lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,311. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

