NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 193,655,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,779,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

