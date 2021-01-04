NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 193,655,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,779,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.
NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.