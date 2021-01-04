NIO’s (NIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.