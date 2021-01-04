Nippon Sheet Glass (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 1,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSGY)

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire Protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, and solar energy glasses; glass systems; and low-iron float, very thin float, curved glass, and switchable glasses under the Pilkington brand.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.