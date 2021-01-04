NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.70

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

