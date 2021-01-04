NIX Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, NIX has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $60,050.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,706.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.89 or 0.03366011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00477976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.20 or 0.01269503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00408152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00181016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,447,266 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

