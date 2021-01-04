Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Noir has a market capitalization of $176,202.91 and approximately $312.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 60.9% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,405,664 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

