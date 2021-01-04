Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.54

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 312007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price target on the stock.
The company has a market cap of C$24.93 million and a P/E ratio of -38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)
Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
Read More: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.