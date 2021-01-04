Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.54

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 312007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$24.93 million and a P/E ratio of -38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

In other news, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$504,162.75. Also, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$439,405.50. Insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,075 in the last quarter.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

