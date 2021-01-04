Nord/LB Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €6.70 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of SDF opened at €7.79 ($9.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €11.46 ($13.48).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

