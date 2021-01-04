Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €53.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

Shares of LXS opened at €62.76 ($73.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

