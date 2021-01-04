Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $9.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $237.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day moving average is $210.91. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

