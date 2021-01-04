Norish Plc (NSH.L) (LON:NSH) Trading Down 2.1%

Norish Plc (NSH.L) (LON:NSH) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.10 ($1.44). Approximately 2,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 39,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

About Norish Plc (NSH.L) (LON:NSH)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

