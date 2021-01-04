North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,840.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and last traded at GBX 3,799.60 ($49.64), with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,735 ($48.80).

The firm has a market cap of £526.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,346.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.71.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

