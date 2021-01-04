Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 9.3%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 20,436,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 10,183,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAK. TD Securities cut their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.23.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

