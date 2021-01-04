Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 22,783,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 33,267,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.