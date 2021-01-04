Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) vs. KE (NYSE:BEKE) Critical Contrast

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get KE alerts:

This table compares KE and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $6.51 billion 7.86 -$309.06 million N/A N/A Novation Companies $63.47 million 0.09 -$10.23 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A Novation Companies -16.63% N/A -31.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KE and Novation Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 1 4 2 0 2.14 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential downside of 34.73%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Summary

KE beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.