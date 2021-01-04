NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 6.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.11 and last traded at $161.32. 1,034,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,046,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.10 and a beta of 1.24.
In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $492,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
