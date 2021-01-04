NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 6.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.11 and last traded at $161.32. 1,034,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,046,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.10 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $492,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

