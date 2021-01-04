Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.65. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

