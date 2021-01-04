NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Head to Head Survey

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% Gray Television 12.91% 18.71% 3.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NTN Buzztime and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Gray Television’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.34 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Gray Television $2.12 billion 0.76 $179.00 million N/A N/A

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Summary

Gray Television beats NTN Buzztime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, and arcade games. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of June 30, 2020, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 1,219 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

