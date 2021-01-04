Nucleus Vision 24 Hour Volume Hits $256,748.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Zebpay, CoinBene and BITBOX. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $256,748.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitrue, Koinex, BITBOX, Binance, CoinBene, Bittrex, Bitbns, Huobi, Zebpay, Upbit, Ethfinex and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.