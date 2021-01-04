NuCypher (NU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.11 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,068,152,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

