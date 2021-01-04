NuShares (NSR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,089.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,737,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,636,329 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

