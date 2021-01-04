NuShares Price Up 22.1% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,382.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007758 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,770,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,668,969 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

