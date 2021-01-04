NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.79. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 530 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14.

Get NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.