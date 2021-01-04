Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Trading 7.4% Higher

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.68. 1,499,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 268,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

