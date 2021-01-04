OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. OAX has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $421,908.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00342445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023886 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

