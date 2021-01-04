ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

OBSV opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $414,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

