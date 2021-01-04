ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Up 10.1%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.29. 1,479,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 782,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $124,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

