OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

