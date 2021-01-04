Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) Insider Purchases £11,192.52 in Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) insider Philip Austin bought 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,192.52 ($14,623.10).

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) stock opened at GBX 113.99 ($1.49) on Monday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.64.

