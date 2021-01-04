Offshift Price Reaches $1.08 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Offshift has a market cap of $1.94 million and $14,540.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.81 or 0.99512880 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011364 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

