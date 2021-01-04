Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $14,540.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.81 or 0.99512880 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011364 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

