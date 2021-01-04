OKCash Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $17,777.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,575.75 or 0.99835777 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,425,540 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

