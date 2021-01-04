Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.55.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $12,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 127.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Okta by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,012,000 after buying an additional 107,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.