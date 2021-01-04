Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Down 2.1%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 2,291,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,132,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,193 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

