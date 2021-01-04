Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.09% from the company’s current price.

OMER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $880.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.