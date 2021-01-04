OmiseGO (OMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $377.06 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00296653 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

