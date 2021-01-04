Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) versus Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Financial Comparison

Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm -60.31% -62.96% -34.48%

Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm $48.10 million 14.33 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -9.80

Oncologix Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oncologix Tech and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.46%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncologix Tech beats Vapotherm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; tracheostomy adaptors; and ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

