Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.46. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,307 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.