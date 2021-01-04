OneLedger Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $124,033.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 24% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, BitForex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,847,065 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx, UEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.