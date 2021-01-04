OneRoot Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $476,799.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

