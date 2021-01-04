Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

ONEX traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$72.94. 46,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 38.00 and a quick ratio of 37.79. Onex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.92. The stock has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

