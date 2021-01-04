Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price upped by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

